MPISD Receives Donation

American National Bank Donates Funds to MPISD Foundation



Pictured (l-r) Brian Niblett, Vikki Goates, Judd Marshall

American National Bank of Mount Pleasant donated $2900 to the Mt. Pleasant ISD Foundation for grants to new teachers. The grants went to 29 new MPISD teachers who had never taught in a classroom in the United States before. Each teacher received $100 to use to purchase supplies for their classrooms.

Brian Niblett, American National Bank’s President and CEO, and Vikki Goates, Executive Vice President, Cashier, and CFO presented the check to Judd Marshall, MPISD Superintendent of Schools. Goates also serves as Treasurer for the Foundation.