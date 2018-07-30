MPISD Reduced Pice On Meals

Media Release for Free and Reduced-Price Meals

Community Eligibility Provision (CEP)

The Mt. Pleasant Independent School District announced today it will continue its policy to operate the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2018-2019 school year. Schools qualifying to operate CEP serve breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price, and paid student meals. This new approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrators and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals.

For additional information please contact the following person:

Mt. Pleasant Independent School District

Attention: Laura Stewart, Director of Food Services

Food Service Department

2230 N. Edwards, P.O. Box 1117

Mt. Pleasant, TX 75455,

Phone 903-575-2000

lstewart@mpisd.net