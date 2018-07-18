Car-Mart $299 Down
MPISD Schedules Youth Football Camp

2 hours ago

The Mount Pleasant ISD Athletic Department will hold the Tiger Youth Football Camp Monday, July 30, Tuesday, July 31 and Wednesday, August 1 from 5:30-8:00 p.m. at Sam Parker Field.

The camp is open to all students in second-grade through incoming ninth graders and will be taught by the Tiger Football Coaches.

The cost of the camp is $25. To pre-register contact Coach Ritchie Pinckard at 903-434-8585. The fee can be paid during pre-registration or on-site the first day.

For more information, contact Coach Pinckard.

