MPISD – Sports

Two games have been added to the JH Football schedule. Note the time difference regarding start time. The dates are October 1 and September 30. I made an error on the 7th grade September 9 intrasquad scrimmage game when I was changing the schedule. That, of course, will be played at home.

MT.PLEASANT JUNIOR HIGH

FOOTBALL 2019

8TH GRADE

DATE OPPONENT SITE TIME

SEPTEMBER 10 SULPHUR SPRINGS AWAY 5:30/6:30

SEPTEMBER 17 PARIS AWAY 5:30/6:30

SEPTEMBER 24 WHITEHOUSE HOME 5:30/6:30

OCTOBER 1 CHAPEL HILL TYLER HOME 4:30/5:30*

OCTOBER 8 PINE TREE AWAY 5:30/6:30

OCTOBER 15 MARSHALL AWAY 5:30/6:30

OCTOBER 22 HALLSVILLE HOME 5:30/6:30

OCTOBER 29 TEXAS MIDDLE SCHOOL AWAY 5:30/6:30

NOVEMBER 5 SULPHUR SPRINGS HOME 5:30/6:30

7TH GRADE

SEPTEMBER 9 SULPHUR SPRINGS (intrasquad) AWAY 5:30/6:30

SEPTEMBER 16 PARIS HOME 5:30/6:30

SEPTEMBER 23 WHITEHOUSE AWAY 5:30/6:30

SEPTEMBER 30 CHAPEL HILL TYLER AWAY 4:30/6:30*

OCTOBER 7 PINE TREE HOME 5:30/6:30

OCTOBER 14 MARSHALL AWAY 5:30/6:30

OCTOBER 21 HALLSVILLE HOME 5:30/6:30

OCTOBER 28 TEXAS MIDDLE SCHOOL HOME 5:30/6:30

NOVEMBER 4 OPEN

Head Coach: Paul Tullis Athletic Director: Ritchie Pinckard

Superintendent: Judd Marshall Principal: Jeff Turner

(note time change for Chapel Hill Tyler games)

REV. 8-27-19