MPISD – Sports

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS Cross Country teams place in Pine Tree meet

The Mount Pleasant High School cross country teams competed in Longview this past Friday at Pine ‘sTree’s Puddle Jump and Pig Trot. True to the meet’s name, rains the night before made for a muddy and slow course. In spite of these adverse conditions, MPHS had a good showing for the day.

The boy’s varsity team continued its strong showing for the season with a first-place team finish with a score of 59 points out of a field of 14 teams. Senior Brian Ramirez was the first runner for the Tigers. Brian battled the lead runner from Texas High for 1st place throughout the race, only bested in the last 300 meters of the competition and finishing in a time of 16:38. Daniel Robles (so.) 5th place followed Brian’s 2nd place finish, Gill Landaverde 6th place (jr.) and Geovanni Calderon 7th place (fr.). Rounding out the varsity team was Gilberth Landaverde (fr.), Juan Gonzalez (jr.) and Antonio Landaverde(sr.).

The girl’s varsity team took 3rd place out of a field of seven teams with a team score of 74 points. The Lady Tigers were led by senior Estela Dorantes who took 2nd place with a time of 20:50 over the 5k course. Rounding out the varsity team included Christina Gordon (sr.), Buendy Fraire (jr.), Jennifer Soto (Jr.), and Maritza Gonzalez (sr.)

In the girl’s junior varsity race the Lady Tigers took a 6th place finish being led by freshman Leilani Jimenez 1st place finish with a time of 13:54 over the two-mile course. The boys JV team also placed 6th led by freshman Christopher Escobar in the 3rd place slot.

The Tiger cross country teams will next compete at home on Saturday, September 28 at the Titus County Fair Invitational held on the MPHS campus.