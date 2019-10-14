Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019
Morrell banner
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Motorsports Factory Clearance 2019

MPISD – Sports

5 hours ago

 

 

JV Black team with Coach Karrie Hargrave

JV Gold team with Coach Yaira Johnson and Coach Carmen Nance

Both the MPHS JV Black and JV Gold volleyball teams were named Tournament Champions of the Pittsburg sub-varsity tournament on October 12 at Pittsburg High School.

 

The MPHS Tiger basketball team saw some pre-season action on October 12 at the Whitehouse Shootout, winning all three games. Game one, the Tigers defeated Canton 53-45. Game two, the Tigers dominated Douglass 72-32. And in Game three, the Tigers defeated Whitehouse 30-27. The Tigers play their first scrimmage on Saturday, November 9, against Tyler Chapel Hill in Tyler, and their first regular-season game will be Tuesday, November 19, at home versus Liberty-Eylau. Joey Chism and Drew Barkley are the coaches.

Kelly Cowan
MPISD Director of Communications

 

The Junior High Football game at Mt Pleasant Tuesday (Oct 15) evening starts a 6:00 pm instead of 5:30 pm. The band will be hosting band contests at the stadium, causing the change in the start time.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     