MPISD – Sports

JV Black team with Coach Karrie Hargrave

JV Gold team with Coach Yaira Johnson and Coach Carmen Nance

Both the MPHS JV Black and JV Gold volleyball teams were named Tournament Champions of the Pittsburg sub-varsity tournament on October 12 at Pittsburg High School.

The MPHS Tiger basketball team saw some pre-season action on October 12 at the Whitehouse Shootout, winning all three games. Game one, the Tigers defeated Canton 53-45. Game two, the Tigers dominated Douglass 72-32. And in Game three, the Tigers defeated Whitehouse 30-27. The Tigers play their first scrimmage on Saturday, November 9, against Tyler Chapel Hill in Tyler, and their first regular-season game will be Tuesday, November 19, at home versus Liberty-Eylau. Joey Chism and Drew Barkley are the coaches.

Kelly Cowan

MPISD Director of Communications

The Junior High Football game at Mt Pleasant Tuesday (Oct 15) evening starts a 6:00 pm instead of 5:30 pm. The band will be hosting band contests at the stadium, causing the change in the start time.