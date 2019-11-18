MPISD – Sports

Pleasant Grove sub-varsity tournament for this weekend has changed to Thursday, Friday (Nov 21-22) instead of Thursday, Saturday (Nov 21 & 23).

Drew Barkley

Varsity Assistant

Mount Pleasant Boys Basketball/Girls Track

Advanced Quantitative Reasoning

MPHS Bass Fishing Team competes on Lake Palestine

Contact: Kelly Cowan

The Mount Pleasant High School Fishing Team competed in their final event of the fall season in the Texas High School Bass Association (THSBA) tournament on Lake Palestine on Saturday (Nov 16).

Zeth Whittington, with boat Captain David Whittington, finished in 20th place out of 87 teams with three fish weighing 5.73 lbs. The team of Ethan Cota and Bryce Bartlett, with boat Captain Randy Hinton, finished in 34th place with one fish weighing 2.45 lbs., and the team of Zane Phillips and Tyler Welborn, with boat Captain Jeff Brown, placed 50th.

The team will resume their season on Feb 15 on Lake Tyler.