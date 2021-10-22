MPISD – Sports

Seth Robertson and Rolston Morton

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS Bass Fishing Team competes on Lake O’ the Pines

The Mount Pleasant High School Bass Fishing Team continued their regular season at the Texas High School Bass Association (THSBA) tournament on Lake O’ the Pines on October 16.

First, Rolston Morton and Seth Robertson placed 68th out of 124 teams, with one fish weighing 2.15 lbs for the Tigers. Other Tigers’ players were Genevieve Rubio and Alex Van Rijn, Cody Slone and Clayton Miller, Wesley Tyler, and Ethan Easley.

Sponsors for the MPHS Bass Fishing team include Elliott Auto Group, Robertson Hill Ranch, Pilgrims, MP Pack and Mail, Jackson Oil, R&R Marina, BigTex Trailers, Load Trail, Big Dog Construction, American National Bank, 1st Federal Bank, East Texas Children’s Dentistry, Conroy Tractor Inc, MK Pallets, Best Fender, Pediatric of North East Texas, Tom Ram, and Redfearn Real Estate.

The MPHS fishing teams will be on Lake Fork on November 13. Team members will be fishing for a chance to make it to the state tournament in May.

Girls’ Basketball Note-

The girls’ basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 13, will be at the Junior High.