MPISD – Sports

The Mount Pleasant Tiger basketball team is still waiting to regain full strength after the football season is over, but the core players are still revving up and preparing for a season that is about to get underway. Last Saturday, the Tigers traveled to Tyler Chapel Hill to compete in their first scrimmage against the host school and Nacogdoches.

Mount Pleasant won each segment as they played 15 min running clock sessions against each team along with a live quarter and a few situational scenarios. Elijah Morris led the way putting up 15 points, five rebounds, and three assists. He also connected on 2-of-6 three points shots. Payton Chism followed up with 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting to go along with three assists. Kelcey Morris had a solid showing adding eight points, four rebounds, five assists, and five steals. Other scorers were Luke Hampton’s six points, Kai Price’s five points (including his first career dunk), Reggie Webster’s four points, Xavier Hills’ two points, and De’Keivous Heath’s two points.

The Tigers will compete in one more scrimmage on Tuesday at Martin’s Mill before their first game at home on Friday, November 19.

Be sure to follow the Tigers on all your social media platforms. Join the MPHS Basketball page on Facebook, @mptigerbskb on Twitter, and @mphs_basketball on Instagram. You can also join the Mount Pleasant Basketball TeamApp by downloading the app on your phone and requesting to join for live scores and updates. We will live stream all Tiger home games on the Mount Pleasant Tiger Basketball YouTube channel.

→ View on teamapp.com