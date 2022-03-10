MPISD – Sports

Cody Slone and Clayton Miller

Seth Robertson and Rolston Morton

Wesley Tyler

MPHS Bass Fishing Teams qualify for Regionals

The Mount Pleasant High School Bass Fishing Team finished the regular season at the Texas High School Bass Association (THSBA) tournament on Lake Bob Sandlin on Saturday, March 5. At the end of the regular season, MPHS has qualified two teams for Regionals.

First, for the Tigers, the team of Cody Slone and Clayton Miller placed 13th out of 107 teams with five fish weighing 12.31 lbs. The team of Rolston Morton and Seth Robertson finished in 31st place with four fish weighing 8.83 lbs. The Wesley Tyler and Ethan Easley team finished in 63rd place with two fish weighing 3.85 lbs. Also fishing for the Tigers were Geni Rubio and Alexander VanRijn.

The teams of Morton and Robertson with Boat Captain Randy Hinton and Miller and Slone with Boat Captain Bobby Slone qualified for the Regional tournament on April 9 at Lake Palestine.

Team members will be fishing for the chance to make it to the state tournament in May.