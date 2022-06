Coach Joe Cluley

Cluley was named MPISD Athletic Director .

Mount Pleasant ISD is pleased to announce that Joe Cluley has been named the MPISD Athletic Director. Since January, Cluley has been with the district as the Head Football Coach and Assistant Athletic Director. He steps into the role vacated by Ritchie Pinckard, who recently resigned to pursue another opportunity.