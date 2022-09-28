MPISD – Sports

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS Bass Fishing Team opens their season

The Mount Pleasant High School Fishing Team opened their season in the Texas High School Bass Association (THSBA) tournament on Lake Bob Sandlin on Saturday, Sep 24. As a team, MPHS finished in 11th place out of 30 schools bringing in six fish weighing 13.26 lbs.

Rolston Morton and Clayton Miller

Rolston Morton and Clayton Miller team with boat Captain Randy Hinton placed 26th out of 172 entries with three fish weighing in at 5.77 pounds.

Donald Cole and Kamen Dunn

Kamen Dunn and Donald Cole with Boat Captain Jacob Hefner finished in 41st place with one fish weighing 4.23 lbs.

Raul Garcia and Will Luck

Will Luck and Raul Garcia with boat Captain Bobby Slone placed 62nd with two fish weighing 3.26 lbs.

Seth Robertson and Kathrynn Boldin

Seth Robertson and Kathrynn Boldin, with boat Captain Kevin Mackey, finished 78th with one fish weighing 2.57 lbs. Finally, Wesley Tyler and Ethan Easley with Boat Captain Lee Tyler could not catch anything that fit the guidelines for length and weight.

The team will compete again on Oct 22 on Lake Palestine.