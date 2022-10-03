MPISD – Sports

This week we have updated the freshman gametime in Marshall from 5:00 pm to 5:30 pm. There will only be one MS game played here Tuesday at MP. The 8th Grade A team will play as Marshall does not have a B team.

I have attached the new high school schedule and updated the Freshman Game and JV game time.

The full schedule is as follows:

Friday – Varsity at Marshall – 7:30

Thursday – JV at MP – 5:30

Thursday – Freshman at Marshall – 5:30

Tuesday – 8th grade at MP – 5:30 (One game)

Monday– 7th Grade at Marshall – 5:30/6:30 (Two games)

Joe Cluley

Mount Pleasant ISD

Athletic Director

Head Football Coach

Tickets are on sale online at www.marshallisd.com/athletics. We will also sell tickets at the gate on Friday night for $8 cash or check. It is our pink out game if your people want to participate.

Also, please tell your fans we will enforce the clear bag policy, no purses, backpacks, totes, etc.