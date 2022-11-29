MPISD – Sports

Clayton Miller and Rolston Morton with their four fish weighing 6.31 lbs.

Raul Garcia and Will luck with their three fish weighing 5.56 lbs.

MPHS Bass Fishing Team competes on Lake O’ the Pines

The Mount Pleasant High School Bass Fishing Team continued their regular season at the Texas High School Bass Association (THSBA) tournament on Lake O’ the Pines on November 19. Out of 27 teams, MPHS placed 7th as a whole.

First, for the Tigers, the Clayton Miller and Rolston Morton team placed 12th out of 165, with four fish weighing 6.31 lbs. Right behind was the team of Raul Garcia and Will Luck, placing 14th with three fish weighing 5.56 lbs. Other anglers competing for the Tigers were Seth Robertson with Kathrynn Boldin, Wesley Tyler with Ethan Easley, and Donald Cole with Kamen Dunn.

The MPHS fishing teams will compete in one last tournament this semester, a make-up tournament on Lake Palestine on December 10. Team members are fishing for a chance to make it to the state tournament in May.