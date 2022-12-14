MPISD – Sports

Seth Robertson and Kathrynn Boldin

Raul Garcia and Will Luck

Rolston Morton and Clayton Miller

Donald Cole and Kamen Dunn

MPHS Bass Fishing Team wraps up the semester at Lake Palestine

The Mount Pleasant High School Bass Fishing Team wrapped up first semester tournaments at the Texas High School Bass Association (THSBA) tournament on Lake Palestine on December 10. Out of 31 schools, MPHS placed 7th as a whole.

Of 170 boats, Raul Garcia and Will Luck placed 13th with four fish weighing 8.54 lbs. Just behind was Seth Robertson, with Kathrynn Boldin placing 16th with two fish weighing 7.84 lbs. Donald Cole with Kamen Dunn ranked 40th with one fish weighing 4.29 lbs. And Clayton Miller and Rolston Morton came in 83rd with two fish weighing 1.35 lbs. Wesley Tyler and Ethan Easley could only reel something in after time expired.

The MPHS fishing teams will take winter break and return to the water in February. Team members are fishing for a chance to make it to the state tournament in May.

The Mount Pleasant Tigers wasted no time proving they were the best team on the court last weekend as the 4th Annual TRMC Tiger Town Tournament hosted twenty teams vying for the tournament crown. The Tigers went a perfect 5-0 in the large school division, taking the tournament championship by defeating Princeton, Braswell, Azle, Corsicana, and Crandall. Chapel Hill also went undefeated to win the small school division, defeating Atlanta in the championship game.

Mount Pleasant 61 Princeton 35

The Tigers opened the tournament on Thursday with a convincing win against recent 5A addition Princeton. Mount Pleasant jumped to a 15-7 lead after the first quarter and led 32-15 at halftime. The defense would be the tournament theme as the Tigers forced 26 turnovers and dominated in the paint with a 36-14 advantage around the rim. Payton Chism led all scorers with 18 points adding five assists. Carter Chism joined him in double digits with 10 points and notched three steals. Kelcey Morris added 9 points, and Kai Price put up 7 and 7 rebounds. Xavier Hills and Reggie Webster chipped in 5 points each, with hills pulling down six rebounds and Webster a team-high nine rebounds. Also scoring was Luke Hampton’s four points, Kyler Smith’s 2 points, and De’Keivous Heath’s 1 point.

Mount Pleasant 65 Braswell 44

The nightcap on Thursday pitted the Tigers against last year’s runner-up Braswell. The Bengals came out hot from three finishing the night 8 for 19 from beyond the arc, but the Mount Pleasant defense was just too much as the humid air was the only suffocating presence in the gym. The Tigers forced 21 turnovers, leading to 28 points for the home team as Mount Pleasant used a 15-4 third-quarter run to pull away and get the decisive win. Payton Chism scored 18 points for the second straight game with six assists. Reggie Webster added 16 points, along with Kai Price and Carter Chism at 9 points each. Price also pulled down a team-high six boards. Kecley Morris chipped in 6 points, Xavier Hills 4 points, De’Keivous Heath 2 points, and Kyler Smith 1 point.

Mount Pleasant 57 Azle 37

Friday proved to be no different as the Tigers put their fifth-straight 20+ point victory on the board versus Azle, turning the Hornets over 20 times and winning the battle of the boards 34-28. Mount Pleasant jumped to a 22-10 lead after the first quarter. Both offenses stalled in the second quarter, with the Tigers leading 30-19, but the Tigers would win the third quarter 20-9 and cruise the rest of the way. Payton Chism poured in a season-high 22 points, including a four-for-eight mark from deep, and added seven rebounds for good measure. Luke Hampton added 9 points, Kelcey Morris and Reggie Webster 8 points each, Carter Chism put up six and four assists, and Xavier Hills and Kyler Smith had 2 points each.

Mount Pleasant 80 Corsicana 23

The Tigers dominated from the start in this one, as Mount Pleasant won by their most significant deficit of the season. There were many points in the paint as the Corsicana defense gave up 60 points to the Tigers. Mount Pleasant held the Corsicana offense to single digits each quarter, leading 25-7 after one quarter and 41-14 at the half.

The Tigers pushed their lead to 65-19 heading into the fourth quarter, shooting 69% from the field for their best offensive output. Kai Price led all scorers with 16 points. Luke Hampton also scored in double figures with 14 points, and De’Keivous Heath and Carter Chism each had 10 points. Kelcey Morris is nearly double-doubled with 7 points and nine assists. Xavier Hills and Payton Chism also added 7 points. Reggie Webster added 4 points and a team-high eight rebounds, Kyler Smith had 4 points, and Rylan Hubbs had 1 point.

Mount Pleasant 61 Crandall 33

The Tiger defense was on full display Saturday as Mount Pleasant held Crandall to 25% shooting from the field and turned over the Pirates 20 times. Holding teams to single-digit quarters has become a staple of the Tiger defense as they won the first two quarters 14-6 and 17-3 to lead 31-9 at the half. The Tigers would win the third quarter 17-7 and clear the bench the rest of the way. Payton Chism filled the stat sheet with 12 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Kai Price also played well, with 12 points and six rebounds. Reggie Webster added 7 points, Xavier Hills and De’Keivous Heath each had 6 points, Kyler Smith had 5 points and seven rebounds, and Carter Chism added 5 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Kelcey Morris and Luke Hampton rounded out the scoring with 4 points apiece.

Payton Chism garnered the tournament MVP award and named to the All-Tournament Team was Reggie Webster. Chism finished the tournament averaging 15.4 points per game and 4.4 assists. Webster was one of the Tigers’ leading rebounders at 5.6 per game and averaged 8 points. In addition, Xavier Hills and Kelcey Morris each received an Honorable Mention. Hills averaged 1.4 steals and 3.2 rebounds.