MPISD – Sports

Samantha McClenan

Contact: Kelly Cowan

Mount Pleasant High School athlete named to 5A Academic All-State volleyball team

Mount Pleasant High School senior Samantha McClenan, has been named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association Academic All-State Volleyball team. To be nominated, student-athletes must be graduating seniors, have an overall average of 94 or above for grades 9-11, be a varsity participant or member of the support staff of that sport in good standing, and must be of good moral character.

McClenan has played volleyball for the Lady Tigers for four years, participating at the Varsity level as a junior and senior. She plans to attend Texas A&M University in College Station and study Forensic Psychology.

No. 18 Mount Pleasant vs. Tyler Legacy

The Tigers play host to the Red Raiders Friday with an early set of games beginning at 3:00 pm. JV will tip at 4:15, followed by the Varsity at 5:30 pm.