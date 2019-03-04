MPISD – Sports

Nortex Tractor Kick the Tires Event 2019
Mt Pleasant’s JV Black and Gold games are canceled today (Mar 4) due to weather. Softball Schedule Change for Tuesday (Mar 5) has the Lady Tigers Varsity at Pleasant Grove, 4:30 pm. There is not a JN game. The game was originally scheduled for 6:00 pm start.

The Mt Pleasant JV Softball Tournament for Thursday (Mar 7) and Saturday (Mar 9) at Sulphur Springs HS has been canceled and moved to Thursday (Mar 28-30) due to the Sulphur Springs Boys Basketball team playing in the State Tournament.

The Mt Pleasant Varsity Baseball game time has been moved up to 4:30 Tuesday (Mar 5) against Lindale at home. We decided to move it up to play while the sun is out. Hope to see everyone at the game.

 

 

