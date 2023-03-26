MPISD – Sports

Photos by Brian Williams

Tiger Tennis Looks to Continue Success As District Approaches

The Mount Pleasant Tiger and Lady Tiger tennis teams traveled to Pine Tree on Wednesday in their final regular season tournament before the district matches begin on Monday. Five players brought home medals in what hopes to be an omen of things to come next week.

Marlyn Estrada and Sidney Beles had the best finish on the day, coming up just short in the championship game of the Girl’s Doubles to bring home second place. Estrada and Beles bested White Oak 6-1 and took a win over Trinity 8-1 before falling in the finals to White Oak 4-6, 3-6. After winning their last tournament, the Boy’s Doubles team of Hunter McGee and Kevin Ortiz placed third with a 6-4 win over White Oak, a 5-8 loss to Pine Tree, and an 8-1 over White Oak.

Brianne Davis had her best season finish in third place in girls’ singles play. She lost her first-round match after a valiant comeback from down 2-7 to take the 6-8 loss to White Oak before rebounding to take down Trinity 8-4 for the bronze. The Tigers’ number one boys’ singles player, Donovan Santana, took fourth overall.

Both teams will travel to Longview on Monday for the District 15-5A district tournament beginning at 8:00 AM. Winners will advance to the finals at Longview on Tuesday. Judy Coffey and Brian Williams coach the Tigers and Lady Tigers.