MPISD – Sports

Contact: Kelly Cowan

Accolades continue to pour in for Lady Tigers

.The season may have ended, but the honors continue to pour in for the Lady Tiger basketball team members and coach Tina Carrillo. Senior Paris Beard received the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) All-State team and, most recently, the Texas Girls Coaches Association (TGCA) All-State team. In addition, the TGCA has chosen Beard as a member of the 5A/6A Legacy All-Star team, an honor bestowed on 20 seniors in 1A/2A/3A/4A and 20 seniors in 5A/6A from across the state.

And finally, Beard will play in the TABC All-Star game in San Antonio on May 18.

Earlier this year, Beard was named District MVP, Academic All-District, and one of only 20 members of the 5A-Region 2 All-Region team.

Sophomore Aziyah Farrier joins Beard as a Texas Girls Coaches Association (TGCA) All-State team member. Earlier this year, Farrier was named District Defensive Player of the Year and one of only 20 members of the 5A-Region 2 All-Region team.

Senior Jordyn Hargrave joins Beard as a 5A/6A TGCA Legacy All-Star team member.

And Coach Tina Carrillo was recently chosen as the winner of the 2023 TABC Dean Weese Outstanding Coach in 5A award and has been selected as the Head Coach of the TGCA All-Star 5A-6A Blue team.