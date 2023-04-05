MPISD – Sports

Lady Tiger Golf (L to R) Caroline Currey, Olivia Reed, Sophie Greco, Coach Benny Blaser, Kylee Strickland, and Reese Ball

Tiger Golf (L to R) Jacob Baker, Owen Green, Kade Strickland, Clayton Brison, Braiden Merryman, Matthew Peterson, and Coach Benny Blaser

Lady Tiger Golf claims District Championship, Tigers place 3rd

The Mount Pleasant High School Tiger and Lady Tiger golf teams played in the District 15-5A tournament at Tempest Golf Club in Gladewater on March 27-28 for the Tigers and March 29-30 for the Ladies. The Lady Tigers brought home the district championship for the first time in at least eighteen years, with the Tigers coming in third.

Kylee Strickland led the way for the Lady Tigers finishing 3rd overall with a 158, and Sophie Greco finished in 5th with 178. Reese Ball shot a 197, with Olivia Reed a 211 and Caroline Currey a 248.

For the Tigers, Matthew Peterson placed 4th with a 153, and Jacob Baker finished 5th with a 155. Kade Strickland shot a 174, followed by Braiden Merryman with a 179, Owen Green a 188, and Clayton Brison a 195.

The Lady Tigers have advanced to the 5A Regional tournament at the Rockwall Golf and Athletic Club on April 17 and 18, with Peterson and Baker advancing to Regionals, also at the Rockwall Golf and Athletic Club, on April 19 and 20. Benny Blaser coaches MPHS golf.