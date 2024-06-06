MPISD – Sports

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPISD Clay Target Club finishes the regular season with Milam ranked No. 1 in the state

The Mount Pleasant ISD Clay Target Club finished its first season as a member of the Texas State High School Clay Target League. MPHS competed in the skeet division with six other teams from across the state, including Harper High School, Ira High School, Porter High School, Splendora High School, River Hills Christian Academy, and St. John Paul II Catholic High School. Team members met once per week to complete three practices and five competitions.

Individually, MPHS junior, Trent Milam, showcased his exceptional skills and dedication, finishing the regular season tied for first place in the state with a season average of 22.5. As a team, MPHS finished 5th out of seven. The team is now preparing for the State Tournament on June 8 at the Waco Skeet and Trap Club. Team members representing MPHS at the State Meet include eighth-grader George Fite, freshmen Lance Albin, Carson Bell, Cooper Rider, sophomore Donald Cole, and juniors Trent Milam and Rolston Morton. The team is led by Coach Josh Blackstone.