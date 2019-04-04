Paris Wildcats – Sports

Paris Boys’ soccer won Tuesday night again in the area round of the playoffs against Athens 7-0. Paris now takes on Kilgore in the regional quarterfinals this Friday in Pittsburg at 7:30 pm.

Ladycat Soccer Team Wins! Ladycat Soccer beat Mabank 6-5 in penalty kicks. They play this Friday in the Regional Quarterfinal against Athens at 7:00 at Sulphur Springs High School. I might also say, for the first time in school history, both teams will advance to the Regional Quarter Finals. What a success. Way to go Soccer Players