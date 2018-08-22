MPISD – News

MPISD School Board Tours New and Improved P.E. Wallace

Principal Nathan Rider shows MPISD Board members the new, safer entrance and exit areas

Members of the MPISD School Board toured the newly renovated P.E. Wallace Middle School campus after their Agenda Review meeting on Monday night, August 20. Wallace Principal, Nathan Rider, and Assistant Principals, Shonda Rutledge and Tommy Ray, conducted the tour, pointing out areas of special interest along the way. Board members, along with Superintendent Judd Marshall, were shown newly created classrooms, updated science labs, a transformed P.E. space complete with rock climbing wall and archery equipment, widened hallways and additional rooms to accommodate fine arts classes like band and choir. Rider stated, “Our students and staff are over the moon about the new look of P.E. Wallace. The changes in the layout have cut down on hallway congestion and improved our children’s safety and security. The feeling on campus is that we have a brand-new school to call home.”



Superintendent Judd Marshall illustrates a transformed, more usable outdoor learning space



Principal Nathan Rider shows Board members Yvonne Hampton and Sandy Bible a new P.E. space



Assistant Principal Tommy Ray discusses the transformed area just outside the gym



Superintendent Judd Marshall shows the Board members the newly created choir hall

MPISD Student Participates in 2018 Lone Star Leadership Academy Camp

Mount Pleasant Junior High School seventh-grader Miguel Salinas spent a week of his summer at the Lone Star Leadership Academy Camp in Austin and San Antonio.

One thousand, one hundred twenty-one outstanding 4th-8th graders participated in Education in Action’s summer 2018 Lone Star Leadership Academy camps. Additionally, 24 student alumni returned to serve in a leadership role as youth facilitators. These young leaders were selected for the Lone Star Leadership Academy camps based on demonstrated academic success and leadership ability, an educator recommendation, and involvement in school/community activities. The participating students, representing communities across Texas, traveled to Dallas/Fort Worth (4th, 5th & 6th graders), Austin/San Antonio (5th, 6th & 7th graders), and Houston/Galveston (6th, 7th & 8thgraders) to take part in the camps.

During the weeklong, overnight camps, these distinguished students developed leadership skills while learning about the great state of Texas.

Participants experienced what they are learning in school through visits to notable and historically significant Texas sites. Venues included places such as the U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing, the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, and the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza on the Dallas/Fort Worth program; the offices of participants’ state legislators at the Texas State Capitol, the Supreme Court of Texas, bat watching on the Lone Star Riverboat, and The Alamo on the Austin/San Antonio program; and NASA, a boat tour of Galveston Bay with a marine biologist, the San Jacinto Battleground Monument, and Moody Gardens on the Houston/Galveston program. In addition, professionals at sites visited introduced students to a wide variety of unique careers during each camp.

The Lone Star Leadership Academy experience provides a unique opportunity for outstanding students to learn about Texas leaders and what it means to be from the Lone Star State. Participants discuss what they learn, complete problem solving and decision-making simulations, exercise creativity, and practice presentation skills in Leadership Groups. In addition, participants have fun meeting other outstanding students and making new friends while adding to their resume of academic achievements, developing leadership skills, and bringing home a wealth of information to supplement what they are learning in school.

Education in Action is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to empowering young people to be informed and active leaders in their communities. Students involved in student government and service organizations are especially good candidates for Lone Star Leadership Academy camps. Educators are invited to nominate their outstanding 4th-8th graders for Lone Star Leadership Academy camps online atwww.educationinaction.org/nominate. Adult/student ratio is one to 10 and all facilitators are Texas educators. For more information, call 817-562-4957, or visit www.educationinaction.org/lone-star-leadership-academy.