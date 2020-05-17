MPISD Summer Feeding Program

MPISD Announces Summer Feeding Program

Mount Pleasant Independent School District announces the sponsorship of the Seamless Summer Option. Mount Pleasant ISD is providing free meals to all children 18 years of age and younger, Monday through Thursday, beginning May 26, 2020, and continuing until June 26, 2020.

All sites will be serving both breakfast and lunch meals Monday through Thursday. On Thursdays, you pick up Fridays meals. The service times and locations are listed below:

Frances Corprew Elementary School, Annie Sims Elementary School, EC Brice Elementary School, Vivian Fowler Elementary School, and P.E. Wallace Middle School will be serving meals from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm.

Meals will be served at the Miller’s Cove Trailer Park from 11:00 am – 11:45 am and at the Winfield School from 12:00 – 1:00 pm.