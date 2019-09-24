MPISD Tiger – Sports

(L to R) Ethan Cota and Bryce Bartlett

Zeth Whittington

(L to R) Tyler Welborn, boat Captain Jeff Brown, Zane Phillips

(L to R) Zane Phillips and Tyler Welborn

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS Bass Fishing Team competes in a tournament

The Mount Pleasant High School Fishing Team opened their season in the Texas High School Bass Association (THSBA) tournament on Lake O’ the Pines on September 21. In THSBA tournaments, each high school team is in a boat captained by an adult. MPHS competes in the Northeast division of the THSBA.

The team of Zane Phillips and Tyler Welborn with boat Captain Jeff Brown placed 2nd out of 85 teams with five fish weighing in at 13.72 pounds. They were awarded a plaque, a rod, and will split $1000 in scholarship money.

Also placing in the tournament for MPHS were Ethan Cota and Bryce Bartlett with boat Captain Randy Hinton in 19th place with five fish weighing 9.57 lbs., and Zeth Whittington with boat Captain David Whittington in 41st place with two fish weighing 4.85 lbs.

The team will compete again on October 12 on Lake Fork.

VOLLEYBALL

Friday (Oct 4), volleyball has been moved to Texas High to accommodate their Homecoming for Football.