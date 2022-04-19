MPISD’s – News

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS Theatre Department announces final productions of the season

The Department of Theatre at Mount Pleasant High School proudly announces its final 2021-2022 season performances with THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) [REVISED]. The production will be the first in the new Studio Theatre in the recently remodeled Performing Arts Center at MPHS.

Performances will begin at 6:30 pm on Tuesday, April 26, and Thursday, April 28.

Admission is $5. Children under 10 are free. Seating in the new Studio Theatre is limited, so reservations are required. To make reservations, call 903-259-2854.

MPHS Theatre will also present its Senior Projects for public performance on May 3 and 5 in the MPHS Auditorium. Seniors Percy Buendia and Sha’Alice Tyson are the directors of Check Please’s first play. The second production collaborates with the entire Theatre Production class and is titled HELP! Curtain time for these free productions is 6:30 on both nights.

The MPHS Department of Theatre performing company has recently been renamed The Rough Theatre Company in honor of the hard work of the technicians and actors and a nod to the famous director and author, Peter Brooke.

MPHS Theatre and The Rough Theatre Company are under the direction of Dr. Edward Lee.