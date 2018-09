MPJH Holds First Pep Rally of the Year

Mount Pleasant Junior High School held its first pep rally of the year last Tuesday. Students and guests enjoyed performances by the MPJH Cheerleaders and the Advanced Dance Team (ADT). The Tiger mascot held a dance contest between members of the Volleyball team, Cross Country team, Cheerleaders, Football team, and a group of teachers, with the teachers coming out on top. The seventh grade won the Class Yell and a moment of remembrance was held for 9/11.