Ms Hopkins County Senior Classic Pageant Contestants

By Karon Weatherman

We have 12 Beautiful 60 + Ladies that are competing in the Pageant this year.

The Pageant will be held on Saturday, June 4th at 6:00 PM at the Hopkins County

Regional Civic Center.

The Ladies will be Judged on Best Personality, Philosophy of Life, Best Talent, Best

Interview and Best Evening Gown. There will also be Awards for Ms Congeniality, A Spirit Award

and the Clydene Fielden Memorial Leadership Award.

Enola Gay Mathews will be the Emcee again this year. She will be assisted by

Mike Shing who is the other half of “Sentimental Journey”. They will be performing

at the Pageant along with 2021 Ms Hopkins County Senior, Wilma Thompson, 2019/2020

Ms Hopkins County Senior, Vender Wright, 2017 Ms Hopkins County Senior Patsy Crist and

2010 Ms Hopkins County Senior, Stella Bagley.

This years Pageant Sponsor is B.T. Medical Supply.

The Contestants Tea will be Sponsored by Carriage House Manor and the Cottages.

The 12 Contestants, The 5 Judges, Emcees, Sponsors and Past Winners will be invited to the

Contestants Tea on Friday, June 3rd. After the Tea the Contestant will have a Pageant

Rehearsal.

The 12 Contestants are all selling 50/50 Tickets. 50 % of the Ticket Money will be presented

to the New 2022 Ms Hopkins County Senior Pageant Winner to help her pay for the State

Pageant Expenses. The other 50% on the money will be given away during the Pageant

to one lucky ticker winner. You do NOT have to be present to win. If you would like to purchase

Tickets you can do so at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center or from one of the 12 Contestants.

There will be a prize to the Contestant who sells the most tickets. So if you have a favorite

you need to buy your tickets from them so they can have a chance of winning the prize.

Tickets are $ 1.00 Each or 6 for $ 5.00.

The Pageant is FREE for the Public to attend. Please come out and support these

wonderful ladies who have stepped out of their comfort zones and entered the pageant.