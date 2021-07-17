Mt Pleasant Boys & Girls Club Fundraiser

Cowboy up for Kids features Texas Bands, Texas Hill, and Hayden McBride at the upcoming Fundraiser on Saturday, July 31, 2021. The event will be held at KRB Investments, located at 2305 CR 3210, Mt. Pleasant at I-30 exit 165, and crossover.

A Cowboy up car show kicks off the event at 9:30 am, sponsored by the NTCC and the Carroll Shelby Automotive Technology Program. Featured will be the “Last Shelby,” which is the last car Carroll Shelby bought in 1968, displayed at the Shelby America Museum in Las Vegas, NV. The car show entry fee is $25 per car, headlight to headlight with a 50/50 ticket split. In addition, awards will be given for Kids Choice and Spectator Choice.

A Cowboy Up Corn Hole Tournament will begin at 1:00 pm, a round-robin switchholio with a payout based on several teams. The entry fee will be $25.

Kona Ice and Side Hustle Food Truck will be available all day long. In addition, there will be a roping demonstration by Smarty, silent auction items, bounce house, and other outdoor activities for the entertainment of any age!

Live Music will begin at 6:30 pm featuring Texas Hill’s Craig Wayne Boyd, a former winner of The Voice, Adam Wakefield, Voice contestant, and Casey James, American Idol contestant and local celebrity Hayden McBride. Tickets are $60 per person, but ages ten and under are admitted for free. The event is BYOB with a $20 cooler fee, but no glass products will be allowed.

All proceeds benefit the Mt. Pleasant Boys and Girls Club, which provides a safe environment with high-quality programs for kids ages 5 -18 after school and during the summer.

The Club focuses on academic success, healthy lifestyles, character development, and building great futures for our youth.

For more information, contact Kelly Baker at 430-222-3310.