Mt Pleasant Chamber Canceling all Events

Due to the growing concern on COVID-19 and recommendations from the CDC to

not have gatherings with more than 10 individuals, the Mount Pleasant

Chamber of Commerce will be cancelling all events, committee meetings and

programs through April 30th. In addition to this, the 6th annual Cinco de

Mayo on the Square has been rescheduled for September 19th, 2020. During

this time the Mount Pleasant / Titus County Visitors Center and office will

be closed. The Chamber staff will be available to meet one on one by

appointment, or you can reach them at anytime by phone or email. We will

continue to stand by our business community during this difficult time.

Please follow the chamber on Facebook and through our weekly emails for

information, updates and resources to help your business succeed.

Events and Meetings Cancelled or Rescheduled for Later Dates Include:

– March 26th MPYP Networking Event

– April 3rd – Friday Burger Party

– April 8th – Education Committee Meeting

– April 9th – Business After Hours

– April 16th – Quarterly Business Meeting

– April 30th – MPYP Networking Event

– May 1st – Cinco de Mayo Pageant (Cancelled)

– May 2nd – Cinco de Mayo (Rescheduled for September 19th)

We will continue to support our business community during this time with

information and resources as they become available. This is a great time to

come together as a community and support each other during this

unprecedented time. Please reach out to the chamber if there is anything

that we can assist you with and make sure to look to our emails and

Facebook for information that can help our business community get through

this unprecedented event. Please see available resources and