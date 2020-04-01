" /> Mt Pleasant Chamber, EDC Offering Business Survey on the Impact Of COVID-19 – EastTexasRadio.com
Mt Pleasant Chamber, EDC Offering Business Survey on the Impact Of COVID-19

3 hours ago

 

To better understand and address business needs during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mount Pleasant’s Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation have partnered together to focus on businesses impacted by this pandemic. We are asking businesses to please take a few moments of their time to complete our Business Impact of COVID-19 survey. The information collected will remain confidential. The survey responses will help us improve our comprehensive response strategy, direct businesses to assistance programs, and other resources available.

The survey officially launched on April 1, 2020 and will run through April 7, 2020. The survey is available online at https://bit.ly/3aBBIWm, mtpleasanttx.com, and mpedc.org. A Spanish translation is also available on the online survey. The survey process is simple and should take participants less than 10 minutes to complete.

