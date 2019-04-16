Mt Pleasant Chamber – News

Good news! The Highway 271 Car Cruise has been rescheduled for Saturday, June 29! Registration has now reopened for the event.

I don’t know about you, but I’m going to the Tri-County Press Political Forum tonight! I believe it’s incredibly important to be involved and invested in local government. That’s why I’m glad to include voting information in this publication so that the data is secure and accessible. We get all of our info from the Titus County Elections Administration.

“CASA of Titus, Camp and Morris Counties is a nonprofit organization whose purpose is to provide trained volunteer advocates for abused or neglected children involved in the legal systems of Titus, Camp, Morris Counties in Texas, with the goal of achieving a permanent living arrangement for each child which will serve that child’s best interest.

“We invite you to join our family of volunteers and make a difference in a child’s life – and your own. To learn more, check out our video.”

CASA of Titus, Camp and Morris Counties

(903) 767-3679

CASATCM.org

Thank you CASA of Titus, Camp and Morris Counties for your membership to the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce!

Join us for the MPYP Leadership Luncheon, sponsored by Durrum Chiropractic! Dr. Courtney Durrum will be speaking to us about her journey to wellness and entrepreneurial success. Attendees will earn 50 points for this event.

Downtown Mt. Pleasant Shop & Hop

Monday, April 15 – Saturday, April 20

Beginning Monday (Apr 15), participating merchants in Downtown Mount Pleasant will offer customers the opportunity to hunt Easter eggs that hold discount coupons, gift cards, and other prizes in their stores.

Find the GOLDEN TICKET during this Shop & Hop event and enter it to win a FANTASTIC grand prize basket from downtown retailers made up of gift cards and prizes valued at $350!

Prize basket will be given away Monday (Apr 22).

NTCC Students are welcome to come to join us for free Pizza and a Film!

There will be a drawing for the following items:

4 Scholarships, valued at $250 each

10 Gift cards, valued at $10

4 Gift cards, valued at $25

2 Gift card, valued at $50

See a new discussion on if the decline of faith communities in our society that has led to a deterioration of our culture. What these people say may surprise you!

April 18, 2019, 6:30 – 9:00 pm

Northeast Texas Community College

Campus Club: Film Club

Building & Room: HS 129

Seating is limited.