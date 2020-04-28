Mt Pleasant/Titus Chamber Of Commerce News

Governor Abbott announced the State’s plan to open Texas while minimizing the spread of COVID-19 safely. A detailed report accompanied the Governor’s announcement, “Texans Helping Texans: The Governor’s Report to Open Texas,” that provides “Open Texas Checklists” that outline minimum standard health protocols. We have attached that report and checklist to this email, or you can read the full report here. You can read a summary of that report and announcement by clicking here.

Chamber Utility Support Program

The Mount Pleasant/Titus County Chamber of Commerce has committed $25,000 to support small businesses in Mount Pleasant and Titus County. These funds can help pay certain utilities during these difficult economic times. In two weeks of the program, the Chamber has helped 28 businesses receive over $17,000 to help pay their utility bills. Please visit mtpleasanttx.com to apply for help today. If you are a business that would like to donate and help with this fund, please contact the Chamber.