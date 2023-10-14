Mt Pleasant Christmas Lightning

OPENING NIGHT LIGHTING FESTIVITIES ARE THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16: City of Mount Pleasant Presents Boots & Bells: An Olde West Christmas

Mount Pleasant, TX, October 12, 2023…Historic Downtown Mount Pleasant will be a joyous place to visit this holiday season as the City presents the 4th Annual Boots & Bells: An Olde West Christmas, beginning with Opening Night Lighting Festivities on Thursday, November 16, from 5:30 to 8:30 pm.

Enjoy an evening featuring the Downtown Lighting Ceremony, live music, Cowboy Santa’s arrival, complimentary cocoa and cookies, food vendors, free games and prizes, photo ops including festive mini burros with their supply of candy canes, and miniature train rides in Caldwell Park!

The Mount Pleasant High School Jazz Band and Choir will start at 5:30 pm with a holiday performance and the Lighting Ceremony at 6:00 pm with music by Memphis Soul.

Visit Santa’s Souvenir Shoppe hosted by the Mount Pleasant/Titus County Chamber and buy your 2023 custom ornament and other City “swag” items that make perfect holiday gifts.

Horse-drawn carriage rides will be available all season on Fridays and Saturdays from 6:00 to 10:00 pm Check-in will be at the festive Hot Beverage Stand. Learn more and make your reservations at https://fourwindscarriage.com/mount-pleasant.

“Downtown Mount Pleasant is one of our greatest assets, and we are excited to continue the Boots & Bells tradition for the fourth consecutive year,” said Mayor Tracy Craig, Sr. “Each year, we have such a great response from the community and also welcome so many new visitors. It is truly a wonderful season for our hometown.”

TRAFFIC ALERT: There will be traffic detours around Downtown on Thursday, November 16, 7:00 am through 10:00 pm to allow for a safe, expanded event. Local traffic will be allowed in and out until 4:30 pm. Please allow a little extra time if traveling through the area on November 16.