Mt Pleasant’s Civic Leader And Former Coach Dies

Coach Willie Williams

The Mt Pleasant ISD’s website states, “MPISD is deeply saddened at the loss of one of our greatest supporters, Mr. Willie Williams. It is a loss that will be felt throughout the entire Mount Pleasant community. Mr. Williams, thank you for your unwavering support. You touched countless students’ lives, and your legacy will live on through them.” Coach Williams worked for East Texas Broadcasting and was an avid supporter of Mt Pleasant’s sports, and the school district named the gym in his honor on the high school campus. Coach Williams died in Longview’s hospital Sunday around 2:00 pm. We extend our deepest sympathies to the Williams family, who says the services are pending for Willie Williams. He was 85. The photo is borrowed from the Region 8 website where he served on the Board of Directors www.reg8.net