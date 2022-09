Last Tuesday afternoon at 3:27, a crash at Pilgrims Pride’s parking lot in the 1100-block of W. Cross. It resulted in injuries. Just before 7:00 Tuesday evening, there was a two-vehicle accident at S. Jefferson and Pecan with injuries. After midnight Wednesday, there was a one-vehicle rollover in the 1000-block of W. Pecan. Wednesday afternoon at 4:42, there was a three-vehicle accident. It was at W. Ferguson and Lakeside in Mt Pleasant.