Mt Pleasant Hosting Juneteenth March

Mt Pleasant Mayor Tracy Craig, Sr., released a statement saying, “We want you to know that the City, County, and law enforcement agencies are fully aware of, prepared for, and supportive of a Peace Parade/March planned for this Saturday. The Juneteenth march begins at the Mount Pleasant Civic Center at 11:00 am and concludes at the County Courthouse.” The Peace Parade that occurred in Mount Pleasant last Tuesday (Jun 9) was a model for the rest of the nation on how to demonstrate the desire to create stronger relationships based upon understanding and trust. Mt Pleasant is working with the organizers of this Saturday’s (Jun 20) and expects the same level of cooperation, safety, and success.