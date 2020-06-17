" /> Mt Pleasant Hosting Juneteenth March – EastTexasRadio.com
cypress basin hospice
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Lakes Regional Community Center Header
Morrell banner
Access Financial Group
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020

Mt Pleasant Hosting Juneteenth March

3 hours ago

Mt Pleasant Mayor Tracy Craig, Sr., released a statement saying, “We want you to know that the City, County, and law enforcement agencies are fully aware of, prepared for, and supportive of a Peace Parade/March planned for this Saturday. The Juneteenth march begins at the Mount Pleasant Civic Center at 11:00 am and concludes at the County Courthouse.” The Peace Parade that occurred in Mount Pleasant last Tuesday (Jun 9) was a model for the rest of the nation on how to demonstrate the desire to create stronger relationships based upon understanding and trust. Mt Pleasant is working with the organizers of this Saturday’s (Jun 20) and expects the same level of cooperation, safety, and success.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     