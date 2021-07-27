Mt Pleasant Hosts Community Developent

City of Mount Pleasant Hosts Community Development Open Forum Discussion

Mount Pleasant, TX, July 27, 2021…The City of Mount Pleasant Community Development staff members will host an Open Forum Discussion on September 1 from 7:30 to 8:30 am at the Mount Pleasant Civic Center, 1800 N. Jefferson Ave.

It is an opportunity for contractors, business owners, and other interested parties. We will discuss any topics relative to building permit procedures, inspections, platting and zoning requirements, code enforcement, signage permitting, requirements, or other matters related to the development and permitting of the City staff, and there are donuts and coffee served.

Everyone is welcome! If you have any questions, please call Community Development at 903-575-4149.