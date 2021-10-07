Mt Pleasant Is Collecting Photos

Chaun Thompson| Shakyra Hutchings | Tyrone Brokes

Chaun Thompson, West Texas A&M, Cleveland Browns (5 years), Houston Texans (2 years)

Shakyra Hutchings, Bethany College

Tyrone Brookes, Kilgore College, Texas Tech University

City of Mount Pleasant Collecting Photos of Local College and Professional Athletes

Mount Pleasant, TX, October 6, 2021 – The City of Mount Pleasant is collecting photographs of our “Hometown Athletic Heroes” to create a display at the new Pilgrim’s Community Center. Its construction is at Oaklawn Park as a collaborative effort between the City and Pilgrim’s Hometown Strong initiative.

Specifically, under the leadership of Councilmember Jerry Walker, photos of students who have played college or professional sports are desired. Additionally, we welcome the representation of every sport, including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, golf, tennis, swimming, volleyball, track, powerlifting, and cross country.

Would you please email your digital images to: cwebster@mpcity.org? Also, if you would like to donate a hard copy of your photo, you may bring it to Candias Webster at City Hall, 501 N. Madison Avenue, during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 am till 5:00 pm.

The Pilgrim’s Community Center project should begin in the early winter of 2022.