Mt Pleasant ISD Mourns Death Of Student-Athlete

The Mt Pleasant ISD is mourning the death of a High School senior student athlete. Trevor Broach died on Saturday. He was on the varsity football and track and field teams and was a member of the National Honor Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. A celebration of his life will be Wednesday at 10am at First Baptist Church of Mt. Pleasant.
