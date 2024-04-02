Hess Lawn Mower Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Hess Gravely Sales Event Header
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Sandlin Header 2022
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2

Mt Pleasant ISD Mourns Death Of Student-Athlete

Trevor Broach

The Mt Pleasant ISD is mourning the death of a High School senior student athlete. Trevor Broach died on Saturday. He was on the varsity football and track and field teams and was a member of the National Honor Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. A celebration of his life will be Wednesday at 10am at First Baptist Church of Mt. Pleasant.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved