Mt Pleasant ISD – News

Dancing With the Dolls

The Mount Pleasant High School Tiger Dolls are currently seeking girls from 1st grade to 8th grade for the ultimate Tiger Doll experience. Participants will attend a one-day dance clinic on Saturday, October 20 where they will learn a routine to be performed with the Tiger Dolls at halftime on Friday, October 26! The cost is $50 per child and includes the clinic, a Dancing with the Dolls t-shirt, a walk with the Tiger Dolls to the field, pregame ceremonies on the field with the Tiger Dolls, sitting with the Tiger Dolls and performing stand routines during the 1st quarter, stretching and circling up with the Tiger Dolls during 2nd quarter, and a performance at HALFTIME of the Tigers vs. Lindale game held on Friday, October 26, 2018. Forms can be picked up and dropped off with any current Tiger Doll or from the MPHS front office. Only 50 performers are being accepted. For more information, contact the Tiger Doll Director Jaton Broach at jbroach@mpisd.net or 903-575-2020.

Fowler Buddy Bench

On Friday, the students of Vivian Fowler Elementary School received a very special gift that has been in the making since last school year. MPHS Ag Mechanics student Uriel Rodriguez, assisted by classmate David Ugalde, built a Buddy Bench to be placed on the Vivian Fowler playground. The bench sits in direct sight of the playground equipment. Students in need of a friend, or “buddy,” can sit on the bench alerting others to come to ask them to play.

The bench was built in memory of former Vivian Fowler teacher, Gloria Martinez. “Mrs. Martinez was one person you could really depend on,” said Debra Williamson, Fowler Counselor. “She loved children and had a knack for being kind. She was everybody’s buddy. I couldn’t think of a better person to dedicate the bench.”

Rodriguez and Ugalde were on hand to deliver the bench with help from Ag teacher, Blake Rice and Career and Technology Education Director, Karl Whitehurst. There to receive their new Buddy Bench were National Elementary Honor Society President Natalie Hines, Vice-President Kenia Rodriguez, Treasurer Alexander Garcia, Parliamentarian Diego Hernandez, Reporter Alexis Sandoval and members Estevan Marroquin and Jayden Finley, along with Williamson and Fowler Principal Cindy Davis.