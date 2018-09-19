Mt Pleasant ISD – News

MPHS Electrical Project on Display at Lowe’s

Service Manager Brett Harmon, Hipolito, and Monroy

MPHS Electrical Technology students Eliab Monroy and Giovanni Hipolito built an Electrical Display project last year that won multiple awards at the District and State levels. Their project is currently on display at Lowe’s in Mount Pleasant. Lowe’s, with the help of Tina Roberts, donated multiple items for the project including wood, plexiglass and the lights. “If Lowe’s hadn’t donated the materials, this project wouldn’t have happened,” said Monroy.

Monroy and Hipolito also received donations from Gray Rock Landscaping and Conroy Tractor. This year, as seniors, they have plans to build another, top-secret project and Lowe’s has already agreed to help with materials. Last year’s project will be on display for several weeks.