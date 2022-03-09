Mt Pleasant ISD – News

Culinary 1 L to R: Katherine Counce, Rian Richie, Brian Bush, David Chavez, Axel Resendiz with their awards from District. Not pictured Amanda Brewer.

Culinary 2 L to R: David Chavez and Axel Resendiz with their “Tangled” themed cake

Culinary 3 L to R: Rian Richie, Amanda Brewer, and Brian Bush with their “Lilo and Stitch” themed cake. Not pictured Katherine Counce.

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS Culinary Arts students advance to state

Mount Pleasant High School Culinary Arts competed at the SkillsUSA District 5 competition in Waco on February 25-26. As a result, six MPHS culinary students will move to the State competition in the Job Exhibit 3-5 tiered cake category.

David Chavez and Axel Resendiz created a “Tangled” themed cake earning 198 out of a possible 200 points. And the team of Amanda Brewer, Brian Bush, Rian Richie, and Katherine Counce created a “Lilo & Stitch” themed cake earning 183 out of 200 points.

All six students will compete at the SkillsUSA state competition in Corpus Christi on March 31-April 3, 2022. Chef Kathleen Anker teaches the MPHS Culinary Arts classes.

MPISD FBLA Middle-Level members present new shoes to Cares4Kids Directors Kim Haddox and Kim Hedges.

MPISD FBLA Middle Level collects shoes

The Mount Pleasant ISD Future Business Leaders of America – Middle Level invited Titus County Cares Executive Director, Kim Hedges, to be a guest speaker at a monthly meeting for members to learn about the Cares4Kids program. Hedges shared how the program helps students in our community by providing them with new school supplies, clothes, shoes, and gifts for their birthday and Christmas.

As a community service project, FBLA Middle Level chose to collect new shoes for students in our community. They set of goal of collecting 30 pairs, but this past Saturday, they presented 93 pairs of shoes to Cares4Kids. Titus County Cares will distribute the shoes to students in the Cares4Kids program. For more information on Cares4Kids or how you can help, call Titus County Cares at (903) 575-9157. The MPISD FBLA Middle-Level Advisor is Dana Armstrong.

Front row L to R: Hope Powell, Emyly Lopez, Litzy Gonzalez, Harley Martin, Alitzel Mendoza, Abril Ramirez

Second row L to R: Clayton Miller, Jacori Turner, Eduardo “Joshua” Espinoza, Marion “Joey” Dunn, Kristina Tidwell

Not pictured Maleah Duenez and John Cardona

MPHS Choir members advance to State

Twenty-two Mount Pleasant High School Choir members competed at the Regional UIL Solo and Ensemble Contest at Region 8 on Tuesday, February 22, singing various art and folk songs.

Of those, thirteen earned first division ratings, and eight MPHS soloists have advanced to the State contest. To qualify for the state solo and ensemble contest, a student must score a “1” on a Class 1 piece, the most difficult to memorize and perform.

MPHS state solo qualifiers include Eduardo Espinoza, Litzy Gonzalez, Emyly Lopez, Alitzel Mendoza, Clayton Miller, Hope Powell, Abril Ramirez, and Jacori Turner. Non-advancing members receiving a first division include John Cardona, Marion Joey Dunn, Maleah Duenez, Harley Martin, and Kristina Tidwell.

The state contest will be held virtually on May 28 and 30 in Austin. Nancy Vines direct the MPHS Choir with accompaniment provided by Deanna Warren.