Mt Pleasant ISD Summer Meals

MPISD Announces Summer Feeding Program

The Mount Pleasant Independent School District announces its participation in the Seamless Summer Option for the summer of 2024. This program will allow free meals to be served to children 18 years of age and younger who come to one of our feeding sites. Summer meal services will begin on May 28, 2024, and will be served from Tuesday, May 28, to Thursday, May 30.

Beginning June 3, 2024, summer meals will be served Monday through Thursday until June 20, 2024.

Breakfast and Lunch will be at the following campuses at the times listed beside the campus names:

The High School will serve Breakfast at 7:15 am – 8:15 am and Lunch at 12:00 pm -12:30 pm

The Jr High School will serve Breakfast at 7:15 am – 8:15 am and Lunch at 11:40 am -12:10 pm

P.E. Wallace will serve Breakfast from 7:15 am – 8:15 am and Lunch from 11:15 am – 12:15 pm

Frances Corprew, E.C. Brice, Annie Sims, and Vivian Fowler will serve Breakfast from 7:15 am – 8:15 am and Lunch from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm.

For more information, please call 903-575-2000, visit our website at www.mpisd.net, or text FOODTX to 877-877.

