Mt PLeasant Library Closes; Offers Alternative Curbside Pick-Up Service

The City of Mount Pleasant today closed the Mount Pleasant Public Library until further notice in response to updated Federal guidelines discouraging the gathering of more than 10 people to help mitigate the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The library will offer an alternative “curbside” pick-up service to make every effort to get books, DVDs and CDs to those wanting them during this challenging time. Here’s how you can take advantage of this great service:



*Call the library at 903-575-4180 or email library@mpcity.org to provide staff a list of the items you want to check out.

*Up to five items may be checked out at a time.

*The library’s card catalog can be found at www.mpcity.net/375/Books-More. You may also download the app: Atriuum on the go. Please check the catalog and make sure your items are available.

*The staff will collect, check out and package your items.

*You will have up to 24 hours to pick up your library package.

*Pick up times are 12 Noon and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. A Staff member will be in the parking lot with your items.