Mt Pleasant Man Dies In Upshur County Crash

Saturday evening at 6:18, Troopers responded to a single vehicle fatal crash on US-271, six miles north of the city of Gilmer. Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 1996 Acura, Walter John Gatherer, 77, of Mt. Pleasant was traveling north on US-271, when the vehicle suddenly veered left and off of the roadway were it struck several trees. Gatherer was pronounced at the scene by Judge Potter and was taken to Southeast Forensic Medical Center. The crash remains under investigation at this time.