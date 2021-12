Sabino Roman Sandoval, Jr.

Titus County Deputies arrested 28-year-old Sabino Roman Sandoval on multiple felony charges. They are accusing him of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, two counts of Unlawful Restraint with Serious Bodily Injury and Injury to a child, elderly or disabled person, and interference with an emergency call for assistance. His bonds total $390,000, and he remains in jail.