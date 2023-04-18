Mt Pleasant Man Faces Murder Charge

Mt Pleasant Police responded to a death in the 1000 block of West 11th Street and learned that the deceased man, Jose Ramirez, had bought three M30 fentanyl pills from 23-year-old Tristan Logan Richardson. Richardson allegedly admitted he knew the pills contained fentanyl and that he sold them to Ramirez. Richardson reportedly said he was paid $30 via CashApp and given half of one of the pills. Officials charged him with murder.