Mt Pleasant Mayor Thanks Pilgrims For Donation

1 hour ago

 

 

Mt Pleasant Mayor Tracy Craig

On behalf of the City of Mount Pleasant, I want to extend our gratitude for the incredible investment Pilgrim’s is making in our community through its Hometown Strong Initiative and donation of $1.5 million.

Long before the pandemic, Pilgrim’s was a valued stakeholder in Mount Pleasant who demonstrated its commitment to the City and our citizens as an employer and as a business that always said “yes” when there was a need.

This investment of $1.5 million will have a direct impact on so many of our residents who are now facing challenges like never before. Words cannot express how much we appreciate this generosity and the opportunity to help direct how the funds are used to address specific issues such as food insecurity, infrastructure and ongoing COVID-19 emergency response and relief efforts.

We are so proud of the example Pilgrim’s has set through the Hometown Strong Initiative, and we are even more proud that Pilgrim’s is a part of our hometown.

Sincerely,
Tracy Craig, Sr.

