Mt Pleasant Mourns the Loss of Fire Department Captain Robby Bragg







Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Captain Robby Bragg, who was a valued member of our own MPFD family for 28 years. Captain Bragg succumbed last night to injuries sustained in a tragic accident while visiting friends in the Tyler area.

Captain Bragg was dedicated to serving and protecting the community and equally dedicated to the colleagues he led and worked beside with a big heart, incredible skill and expertise, and always, great courage.

In 2006 Captain Bragg was given the Life Saving Award for rescuing a citizen from a burning structure.

“There are no words that can describe the impact of his loss upon our department, and in our community,” said Mount Pleasant Fire Chief Larry McRae.